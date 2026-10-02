Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's 'Udta Teer' release pushed

Khurrana and Khan were recently seen in another movie together.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, directed by Mudassar Aziz released this year and also starred Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vishal Vashishtha.

Meanwhile, the film went on to earn ₹60.11 crore in India and ₹67.96 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.