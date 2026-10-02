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Home / News / Entertainment News / Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's 'Udta Teer' release pushed
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's 'Udta Teer' release pushed
'Udta Teer' will now release on October 23

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's 'Udta Teer' release pushed

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 02, 2026
05:02 pm
What's the story

The release of the much-anticipated film Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, has been pushed to October 23. The decision was taken by the makers to ensure a less crowded release window for their film. The news was confirmed by veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter).

Film details

'Makers want to give the film the cleanest possible showcasing'

Udta Teer features an ensemble cast including Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, and Ram Kapoor.

Adarsh wrote in his post, "The makers want to give the film the cleanest possible showcasing and a clear theatrical runway, rather than compromise on screens in an increasingly crowded marketplace...Hence, the shift to the new date."

Twitter Post

See the post here

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Other projects

Khurrana and Khan's recent project together

Khurrana and Khan were recently seen in another movie together.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, directed by Mudassar Aziz released this year and also starred Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vishal Vashishtha.

Meanwhile, the film went on to earn ₹60.11 crore in India and ₹67.96 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

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