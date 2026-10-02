Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's 'Udta Teer' release pushed
What's the story
The release of the much-anticipated film Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, has been pushed to October 23. The decision was taken by the makers to ensure a less crowded release window for their film. The news was confirmed by veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter).
Film details
'Makers want to give the film the cleanest possible showcasing'
Udta Teer features an ensemble cast including Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, and Ram Kapoor.
Adarsh wrote in his post, "The makers want to give the film the cleanest possible showcasing and a clear theatrical runway, rather than compromise on screens in an increasingly crowded marketplace...Hence, the shift to the new date."
Twitter Post
See the post here
AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - SARA ALI KHAN: 'UDTA TEER' SHIFTS TO A NEW DATE... #UdtaTeer has moved to a new release date... Originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 9 Oct 2026, the film will now release on 23 Oct 2026.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2026
The response to the #UdtaTeerTrailer has been extremely… pic.twitter.com/GaViFnl8Sr
Other projects
Khurrana and Khan's recent project together
Khurrana and Khan were recently seen in another movie together.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, directed by Mudassar Aziz released this year and also starred Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vishal Vashishtha.
Meanwhile, the film went on to earn ₹60.11 crore in India and ₹67.96 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.