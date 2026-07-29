Ayushmann-Tahira donate to Assam CM's flood relief fund
What's the story
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his filmmaker-author wife Tahira Kashyap have donated to the Assam Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund. The couple hopes their contribution will help those affected by the devastating floods in the state. "We wanted to stand in solidarity with the people of Assam during this difficult period," they said in a statement.
Statement
Couple hopes to encourage others to offer support
The couple further said that through their contribution, they hope to strengthen the relief efforts being carried out on the ground and encourage others to offer support in whatever way possible.
Their donation is expected to support families who have been displaced or severely affected by the natural disaster.
Philanthropy
They have long history of supporting social causes
The couple has a long history of supporting social and humanitarian causes.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, they donated to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid the state's response to the health crisis.
They also supported Gulmeher, a Delhi-based organization that empowers women waste-pickers by improving their livelihoods and supporting their families' welfare.
Advocacy
Khurrana is UNICEF India National Ambassador
Apart from his philanthropic efforts, Khurrana has also used his public platform to advocate for children's rights and social welfare.
As a UNICEF India National Ambassador, he often speaks about education, protection, health, and equal opportunities for children.
His association with the organization reflects his broader commitment to raising awareness about issues affecting young people and disadvantaged communities.
Separately, Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt have stepped up to stand beside the people of Assam.