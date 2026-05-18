Azad wraps 'Storm' shoot produced by Roshan for Prime Video
Entertainment
Saba Azad has just wrapped shooting for Storm, a gritty new Prime Video thriller produced by Hrithik Roshan's HRX Films.
The series follows five women tangled in a scam around a sustainable housing project in Mumbai, diving into themes like corruption, betrayal, and survival.
Azad says role followed her home
Azad called this her "one of the toughest roles I've ever done in my life" so far, admitting it really shook her up and even followed her home, a first for her.
Storm features an ensemble cast with Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, and Rrama Sharma.
If you're a fan of Saba, keep an eye out: she's also set to appear in What's Your Gynac? (Season two) and the film Bandar this year.