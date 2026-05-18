Azad wraps 'Storm' shoot produced by Roshan for Prime Video

Azad says role followed her home

Azad called this her "one of the toughest roles I've ever done in my life" so far, admitting it really shook her up and even followed her home, a first for her.

Storm features an ensemble cast with Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, and Rrama Sharma.

If you're a fan of Saba, keep an eye out: she's also set to appear in What's Your Gynac? (Season two) and the film Bandar this year.