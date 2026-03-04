Aziz Ansari's 'Good Fortune' streaming on Prime Video

You can catch "Good Fortune" right now on Prime Video in India. If you use OTTplay Premium, there's a top-up option too.

Plot, cast, and reviews of the film

The film mixes comedy and fantasy as Arj's life gets swapped by an angel (Reeves) with that of a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen), poking fun at privilege and hustle culture.

Critics had mixed feelings but loved the humor and standout performances from Reeves and Palmer.

On Rotten Tomatoes, 77% of critics' reviews were positive.