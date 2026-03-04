Aziz Ansari's 'Good Fortune' streaming on Prime Video
Aziz Ansari's first film as a director, "Good Fortune," is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in India.
The movie stars Ansari, Keke Palmer, and Keanu Reeves, and follows Arj—a gig worker dealing with tough breaks while trying to make documentaries and find love with Elena (Palmer).
Where to watch 'Good Fortune'
You can catch "Good Fortune" right now on Prime Video in India. If you use OTTplay Premium, there's a top-up option too.
Plot, cast, and reviews of the film
The film mixes comedy and fantasy as Arj's life gets swapped by an angel (Reeves) with that of a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen), poking fun at privilege and hustle culture.
Critics had mixed feelings but loved the humor and standout performances from Reeves and Palmer.
On Rotten Tomatoes, 77% of critics' reviews were positive.