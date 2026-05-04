B. Kapoor denies wedding rumors between Kapoor and Pahariya
Entertainment
Rumors about Janhvi Kapoor marrying her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya later this year have been put to rest by her father, Boney Kapoor.
When asked about the supposed wedding plans, he simply said, "No, this is not true," clearing things up for fans.
Kapoor seen with Pahariya, prioritizes 'Peddi'
Janhvi and Shikhar have been spotted together often, at family events and temple visits, fueling plenty of speculation. They reportedly got back together in 2022 after an earlier breakup.
For now, though, Janhvi's focus is on her upcoming Telugu film Peddi with Ram Charan, releasing June 4.
She recently described love as a "Love looks safe. I don't feel as helpless any more because of his presence," on a podcast but didn't mention Shikhar directly.