B. Kapoor denies wedding rumors between Kapoor and Pahariya

Kapoor seen with Pahariya, prioritizes 'Peddi'

Janhvi and Shikhar have been spotted together often, at family events and temple visits, fueling plenty of speculation. They reportedly got back together in 2022 after an earlier breakup.

For now, though, Janhvi's focus is on her upcoming Telugu film Peddi with Ram Charan, releasing June 4.

She recently described love as a "Love looks safe. I don't feel as helpless any more because of his presence," on a podcast but didn't mention Shikhar directly.