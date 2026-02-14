'Baahubali' producers back film starring Fahadh Faasil
Entertainment
Bollywood's Saurabh Sachdeva is joining Fahadh Faasil in the upcoming Telugu film Don't Trouble The Trouble, directed by Shashank Yeleti and presented by SS Rajamouli.
Faasil is the lead in the film, and it's backed by the producers of Baahubali.
No release date has been announced (as of February 2026).
Meanwhile, here's more on the project
Fans are buzzing because Fahadh Faasil is starring in a Telugu film—Rajamouli's involvement and a strong crew (including music by Kaala Bhairava) add to the hype.
The film kicked off shooting in Hyderabad, drawing crowds hoping to spot the stars.
If you're into cross-industry collabs or love seeing your favorite actors try something new, this one's worth keeping on your radar.