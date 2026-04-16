'Baahubali: The Eternal War' heads to Annecy work in progress
Baahubali: The Eternal War, the new animated spinoff from the Baahubali universe, is headed to the prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival's Work in Progress showcase this year.
SS Rajamouli shared his excitement online, calling it a huge moment for Indian animation.
The film dives into a mythological afterlife, where Devas and Asuras face off across 14 realms after Amarendra Baahubali's death.
'Baahubali: The Eternal War' budget ₹120cr
The project brings back original voices like Prabhas and Ramya Krishna, with music by MM Keeravani.
It's being made as a two-part epic on a massive ₹120 crore budget, one of India's biggest animation bets yet.
With Annecy's spotlight, Baahubali: The Eternal War could catch global attention and open doors for international collabs and releases.