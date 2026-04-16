'Baahubali: The Eternal War' heads to Annecy work in progress Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

Baahubali: The Eternal War, the new animated spinoff from the Baahubali universe, is headed to the prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival's Work in Progress showcase this year.

SS Rajamouli shared his excitement online, calling it a huge moment for Indian animation.

The film dives into a mythological afterlife, where Devas and Asuras face off across 14 realms after Amarendra Baahubali's death.