Babil to make Malayalam cinema debut with 'Gandhi Bazar'

Bollywood actor Babil , son of the late Irrfan Khan , is all set to make his Malayalam cinema debut with Gandhi Bazar. The film, directed by Babu Janardhanan, will also star Aparna Balamurali and Deepak Parambol in pivotal roles. Speaking about the project, a source told PTI, "Babil has always been drawn to stories that challenge him and allow him to grow as an artist."

Film details More about 'Gandhi Bazar' Gandhi Bazar will feature Babil alongside a talented ensemble cast including Nikhil Nair, Johny Antony, Jagadish, Sudheer Karamana, Unni Raja, Athmiya, and Jayashankar. The source added that Babil's decision to step into Malayalam cinema with this movie "reflects his desire to explore powerful narratives beyond boundaries and collaborate with storytellers who inspire him."

Career highlights Looking back at his career Babil, who made his acting debut in 2022 with the Netflix psychological drama Qala, has been known for his emotionally resonant performances. He was also a part of the acclaimed Netflix series The Railway Men. His last project was the cyber-thriller Logout, which premiered on ZEE5 in 2025. The film also starred Nimisha Nair and was directed by Amit Golani.

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