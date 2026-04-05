Babu joins 'Con City' as Jacky alongside Das and Ben
Entertainment
Yogi Babu is joining the cast of Con City, a new Tamil film directed by Harish Durairaj.
He'll play Jacky, a role that's expected to bring plenty of laughs, as the studio has already praised his comedic touch.
The film stars Arjun Das and Anna Ben in lead roles and is coming soon to theaters.
'Con City' ensemble, teaser and music
Con City isn't short on talent: besides Babu, Das, and Ben, you'll see Arul Doss (Gopi), Radha Ravi (Abdul Razzak), Shahji Chen (MLA Senthil), Ponvannan, and Sathanand.
The teaser hints at an intense story with Arjun Das facing off against a tough money lender.
With music by Sean Roldan and visuals from Aravind Viswanathan, this one's shaping up to be a solid watch for fans of Tamil cinema.