Babu joins 'Con City' as Jacky alongside Das and Ben

'Con City' ensemble, teaser and music

Con City isn't short on talent: besides Babu, Das, and Ben, you'll see Arul Doss (Gopi), Radha Ravi (Abdul Razzak), Shahji Chen (MLA Senthil), Ponvannan, and Sathanand.

The teaser hints at an intense story with Arjun Das facing off against a tough money lender.

With music by Sean Roldan and visuals from Aravind Viswanathan, this one's shaping up to be a solid watch for fans of Tamil cinema.