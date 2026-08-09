Babu's 1st look as Rudhra in 'Varanasi' showcases African landscapes

Mahesh Babu's first look as Rudhra in SS Rajamouli's new film, Varanasi, just dropped on his birthday, and it's pretty striking.

The reveal shows him looking intense and a bit vulnerable against epic African landscapes like Kilimanjaro and the Masai Mara.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who also stars in the film, and director Rajamouli joined in with birthday wishes for Babu.