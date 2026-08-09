Babu's 1st look as Rudhra in 'Varanasi' showcases African landscapes
Entertainment
Mahesh Babu's first look as Rudhra in SS Rajamouli's new film, Varanasi, just dropped on his birthday, and it's pretty striking.
The reveal shows him looking intense and a bit vulnerable against epic African landscapes like Kilimanjaro and the Masai Mara.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who also stars in the film, and director Rajamouli joined in with birthday wishes for Babu.
'Varanasi' plot Rudhra races asteroid threat
Set in 2027, Varanasi follows archeologist and explorer Rudhra on a race to stop an asteroid from destroying the city of Varanasi.
He teams up with Mandakini (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), a historian and marksman, as they chase down a cosmic artifact across Africa, Antarctica, and Europe, while rival Kumbha (Prithviraj Sukumaran) is hot on their trail.