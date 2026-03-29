Babu's 'Krishnashtami' gets Moscow International Film Festival premiere in April
Entertainment
Krishnashtami: The Book Of Dry Leaves, a new film by Abhilash Babu, is heading to the Moscow International Film Festival for its international debut this April.
The movie, based on a poem by Malayalam poet Vyloppilly Sreedhara Menon and starring Jeo Baby, will be shown in the Out of Competition section.
'Krishnashtami' uses staged photo documentary style
This film stands out with its documentary-style storytelling using staged photos, giving old-school vibes while exploring Indian myth and power without getting spiritual.
Even though big Kerala festivals like IFFK turned it down, getting picked for Moscow is a major boost.
Right now, the team's scrambling with last-minute travel and visa issues but is excited for this unexpected shot at global attention.