Bachchan apologizes, returns to 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 18
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan is returning to host Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) for its 18th season, even after a hectic work schedule that sometimes kept him busy for nearly 24 hours straight.
He apologized on his blog for the silence, sharing, "commitments are commitments and must have preference over any other.. time sleep food et al,"
'Kaun Banega Crorepati' premieres August 10
Bachchan said he's grateful for KBC's return because it lets him reconnect with the audience he's missed.
The new season kicks off August 10 with Sony and brings back all the classic quiz elements, plus some fresh energy from Bachchan himself, who has featured in a bold pop-culture avatar in the rap song Sochna Padgea for the upcoming edition of the show.