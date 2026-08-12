Bachchan calls Khan's 'Swades' performance 'uttam' on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'
Entertainment
On a recent Kaun Banega Crorepati episode, Amitabh Bachchan called Shah Rukh Khan's performance in Swades "joh abhinay unhone Swades mein kia na, woh ekdm uttam tha."
He shared that he often tells SRK how much he admires his portrayal of NASA scientist Mohan Bhargava, making it clear the film still stands out to him.
Bachchan highlights Khan's versatility
Bachchan also highlighted SRK's versatility, mentioning his roles as a hockey coach in Chak De! India and an Air Force pilot in Veer-Zaara.
< em>Swades itself is considered a classic and received great applause from audiences and critics alike and marked the debut of Gayatri Joshi.
Even with his packed work schedule at 83, Bachchan finds time to appreciate fellow actors' standout performances.