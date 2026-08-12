Bachchan calls Khan's 'Swades' performance 'uttam' on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Bachchan also highlighted SRK's versatility, mentioning his roles as a hockey coach in Chak De! India and an Air Force pilot in Veer-Zaara.

< em>Swades itself is considered a classic and received great applause from audiences and critics alike and marked the debut of Gayatri Joshi.

Even with his packed work schedule at 83, Bachchan finds time to appreciate fellow actors' standout performances.