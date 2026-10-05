Bachchan drops 'Emperor vs Sarat Chandra' trailer revisiting 'Pather Dabi'
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan just dropped the trailer for Emperor Vs Sarat Chandra, a new Bengali film by Srijit Mukherji.
The movie honors legendary author Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 150th birthday and revisits the drama around his banned 1926 novel, Pather Dabi, famous for challenging British rule.
Mukherji film explores art and power
Directed by Mukherji, the film explores how art and power clashed in colonial India.
Tota Roy Choudhury steps in as Chattopadhyay, with Abir Chatterjee playing revolutionary Sabyasachi Mallik.
You'll also spot Mimi Chakraborty and Sanjoy Nag as Rabindranath Tagore.
The trailer launched on October 1 at Deulti, the site of Chattopadhyay's historic residence.