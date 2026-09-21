Bachchan praises Rai, teases slow replies on 'Koffee With Karan'
Entertainment
On a throwback episode of Koffee With Karan, Shweta Bachchan shared some honest thoughts about her sister-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
She gave a nod to Aishwarya's impressive career and dedication as a mother, but playfully called her out for being slow to reply to calls and texts, a little family quirk many can relate to.
Bachchan backs brother over Rai
The episode also saw Shweta choosing her brother Abhishek over Aishwarya as the better actor, despite Aishwarya's big filmography.
The siblings joked about who fears their mother more (Abhishek said he does; Shweta isn't so sure).
All in all, it was a fun peek into the Bachchans's down-to-earth family moments behind their public image.