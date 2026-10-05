Bachchan says sleep eludes him amid 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' schedule
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan is filming < em>Kaun Banega Crorepati season 18, but his packed schedule has left him struggling to get enough sleep.
On his blog, the 83-year-old called sleep the "best repair mechanism" for humans and admitted it's tough to find rest when work doesn't slow down.
Bachchan keeps working despite knee injury
Despite a recent knee injury from a fall on the KBC set (which meant he had to sit during a recent episode), Bachchan isn't slowing down.
He was recently seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth and will soon appear in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.
Even with challenges, Big B keeps showing up, proving his passion for acting never fades.