Bachchan says sleep eludes him amid 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' schedule

Despite a recent knee injury from a fall on the KBC set (which meant he had to sit during a recent episode), Bachchan isn't slowing down.

He was recently seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth and will soon appear in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

Even with challenges, Big B keeps showing up, proving his passion for acting never fades.