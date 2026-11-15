Bachchan sister-in-law says property was registered in her name
Amitabh Bachchan's sister-in-law, Ramola Bachchan, has stepped into the spotlight, claiming the property was officially registered in her name.
She says the property, now owned by Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, was transferred without her knowledge or consent, which has sparked a reported property dispute over who truly owns this legendary home.
Low profile Bachchan reveals family dynamics
Ramola, usually known for keeping a low profile, is now at the center of attention as this case unfolds.
The dispute isn't just about real estate; it's also revealing some complicated family history and dynamics within one of Bollywood's most well-known families.