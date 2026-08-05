Bachchan stuns at Cannes in Ward gown embroidered with pearls

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a serious style statement at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, rocking a custom Tony Ward gown that turned plenty of heads.

The off-the-shoulder dress featured a sleek silhouette, a corseted bodice, and was covered in over 7,000 hand-embroidered pearls on delicate tulle.

She topped it off with an eye-catching cape made from 40 meters of white taffeta silk.