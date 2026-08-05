Bachchan stuns at Cannes in Ward gown embroidered with pearls
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a serious style statement at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, rocking a custom Tony Ward gown that turned plenty of heads.
The off-the-shoulder dress featured a sleek silhouette, a corseted bodice, and was covered in over 7,000 hand-embroidered pearls on delicate tulle.
She topped it off with an eye-catching cape made from 40 meters of white taffeta silk.
Bachchan's gown took 600 hours
This wasn't just any red carpet look: it took 600 hours to create! The dramatic cape added flair without hiding the gown's intricate details.
Designer Tony Ward is famous for his sculptural silhouettes and detailed embellishments, and his work is often seen on global stars at events like Cannes.
Aishwarya's look was basically couture artistry in action.