'Backrooms' $81.5 million opening makes Parsons youngest No. 1 filmmaker

Young male viewers driving 'Backrooms's popularity

Backrooms is especially popular with viewers under 35: 88% of its audience fits that group and most are male.

Set in the '90s, the story follows Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor) as he stumbles into a creepy maze and therapist Mary Kline (Renate Reinsve) who tries to unravel its mysteries.

Indian fans can catch it in theaters from June 12, 2026, after a short delay.