'Backrooms' $81.5 million opening makes Parsons youngest No. 1 filmmaker
Entertainment
Kane Parsons's horror film Backrooms just made history, pulling in $81.5 million domestically on its opening weekend: A24's biggest launch ever.
Globally, it earned $118 million, all from a modest $10 million budget.
At only 20, Parsons is now the youngest filmmaker to have a No. 1 movie.
Young male viewers driving 'Backrooms's popularity
Backrooms is especially popular with viewers under 35: 88% of its audience fits that group and most are male.
Set in the '90s, the story follows Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor) as he stumbles into a creepy maze and therapist Mary Kline (Renate Reinsve) who tries to unravel its mysteries.
Indian fans can catch it in theaters from June 12, 2026, after a short delay.