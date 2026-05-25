'Backrooms' India release postponed to June 12 for better experience
Entertainment
If you were counting down to Backrooms hitting theaters on May 29, here's a quick update: the film's release in India has been postponed to June 12, 2026.
The team says this extra time is all about making sure the movie gets the attention it deserves and giving fans an even better big-screen experience.
'Backrooms' inspired by viral internet legend
Inspired by a viral internet legend, Backrooms drops you into an endless maze of creepy empty rooms and unsettling silence: think psychological chills over cheap jump scares.
The makers are genuinely excited for Indian audiences to finally see it, promising a unique horror trip that blurs the line between nightmare and reality when it arrives in cinemas this June.