Smash hit 'Backrooms' is getting a sequel  

The sequel to Backrooms is still in its early stages, with no confirmed actors or green lights yet, according to Deadline. Parsons's contract for more Backrooms films is with A24 , added the report. The film's success can be attributed to several production companies including 21 Laps, Atomic Monster/Blumhouse, Odd Fellows, and co-financier Chernin Entertainment.

Box office success

'Backrooms' one of many YouTuber-created flicks dominating box office

Backrooms is part of a growing trend where content created by YouTube creators is finding success at the box office. Other films in this category include Markiplier's Iron Lung and Curry Barker's Obsession. Backrooms alone attracted an audience that was 88% under 35, showing Hollywood can capture the Gen Z demographic if planned right. The film is expected to continue its strong performance against upcoming releases like Amazon MGM Studios's Masters of the Universe and Paramount's Scary Movie.