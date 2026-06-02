Smash hit 'Backrooms' is getting a sequel
What's the story
The film Backrooms, directed by 20-year-old YouTuber and filmmaker Kane Parsons, has taken the box office by storm with a $118 million opening. Following this success, a sequel is in the works. Parsons has long expressed interest in creating a feature anthology and is currently searching for a screenwriting partner to help him develop the sequel.
Sequel progress
No green light or cast attached yet
The sequel to Backrooms is still in its early stages, with no confirmed actors or green lights yet, according to Deadline. Parsons's contract for more Backrooms films is with A24, added the report. The film's success can be attributed to several production companies including 21 Laps, Atomic Monster/Blumhouse, Odd Fellows, and co-financier Chernin Entertainment.
Box office success
'Backrooms' one of many YouTuber-created flicks dominating box office
Backrooms is part of a growing trend where content created by YouTube creators is finding success at the box office. Other films in this category include Markiplier's Iron Lung and Curry Barker's Obsession. Backrooms alone attracted an audience that was 88% under 35, showing Hollywood can capture the Gen Z demographic if planned right. The film is expected to continue its strong performance against upcoming releases like Amazon MGM Studios's Masters of the Universe and Paramount's Scary Movie.