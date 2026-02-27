Backstreet Boys's Brian Littrell refiles trespassing complaint against neighbor

Brian Littrell, the Backstreet Boys singer, has refiled a trespassing complaint against Carolyn Barrington Hill. The case was previously dismissed by a judge earlier this month for lack of sufficient grounds for the claim. Now, Littrell and his wife, Leighanne, are seeking more than $50,000 in damages from Hill for "interest, costs, and attorneys' fees." The couple also named their LLC, BLB Beach Hut, as a plaintiff in the amended filing.

Allegations What the amended legal filing states In their amended legal filing, Littrell and his wife alleged that Hill trespassed on their property "on multiple occasions between April 26, 2025, and the time of filing" despite clear "no trespassing" signs. The couple also accused Hill of verbally harassing them by "shouting and cursing" at their property manager. They claimed she set up beach furniture without permission and even videotaped them without their knowledge or consent.

Damages claimed The couple is seeking damages for these reasons The couple claims they have "suffered a loss of privacy and security in their own home, were required to pay for security, and suffered the loss of enjoyment and ownership of their property" due to Hill's alleged actions. The Littrells first filed a lawsuit against Hill on September 19, 2025. Their original filing included seven counts of illegal trespassing, one count of invasion of privacy, and one count of stalking over incidents from April to September 2025.

