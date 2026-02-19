Bad Bunny to lead historical drama 'Porto Rico'

Puerto Rican rapper and Grammy winner Bad Bunny has bagged his first leading role in a film. He will be seen in the historical drama Porto Rico, which also features Hollywood stars Javier Bardem, Edward Norton, and Viggo Mortensen. The film is being touted as one of the most ambitious projects focusing on Puerto Rican history in recent years.

Director's debut The film will be directed by Residente The movie will be directed by Puerto Rican rapper and activist Residente, whose real name is Rene Perez Joglar. Known for his music and political commentary, this will be Joglar's feature directorial debut. He has called Porto Rico a deeply personal project that he has long been developing. "I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child."

Film's narrative What we know about 'Porto Rico' While an official plot summary is yet to be released, Porto Rico has been described as an "epic Caribbean western" and a "gripping narrative inspired by true events." The film will explore the origins and historical struggles of Puerto Rico. It is expected to delve into themes of colonial tensions, political conflict, and cultural identity through a cinematic lens.

Career evolution Bad Bunny takes a leap in his acting career For Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, this casting marks a significant step beyond his music career. Widely regarded as a leading force in contemporary Latin music, he has also taken on supporting roles in films such as Bullet Train and Caught Stealing. However, Porto Rico will be his first lead role as the central character.

