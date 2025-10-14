'Bads of Bollywood' director Aryan is fan of 'Koi...Mil Gaya'

Bedi said, "Aryan and many other Aryan's associates, as children, have been fans of Koi... Mil Gaya." "So, when Aryan and others saw Koi... Mil Gaya, they grew up, and when he was making something with a full Bollywood flavor." "He was very sure that for this character, he needed me."

Career reflection

Bedi on how film changed his career

Bedi added, "I did feel a little bad after the film. But, if you actually look at my whole journey, it is a lot thanks to Koi... Mil Gaya." "Even today, people ask me, 'You were in the Alien film, right? You broke Rohit's cycle, right?' It is one of the most iconic and lovable films by the audience." Meanwhile, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is now streaming on Netflix.