'Bads of Bollywood's Rajat compares SRK's Mannat to Buckingham Palace

Actor Rajat Bedi, who was recently seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood , has compared Shah Rukh Khan 's residence Mannat to Buckingham Palace. Speaking to Filmygyan, he revealed, "Entering Mannat is like entering Buckingham Palace." "The way you enter an airport, where your belongings are screened... Your belongings are screened when you enter Mannat."

Mansion details Bedi revealed Mannat has 2 parts Bedi also shared that Mannat has two parts, a bungalow and a tall building. "There is a bungalow, and there is a building behind it. It's one piece of land, but there is a bungalow attached to a big, tall building." "I have not been in that building. I believe there are floors for everyone there, but I have just been in that bungalow and that's also massive."

Home theater 'Mannat has a proper cinema hall' Bedi also revealed that Khan's house has a theater in it. He was invited to the house for the viewing of an extended trailer. "We went to the home theater, which is like a proper theater." "I think there must be around 100 seats there and it's like a proper cinema hall," he recalled.