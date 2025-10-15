Rajvir Jawanda's prayer meet on Friday; family shares details

Family announcement

The post shared by Jawanda's family said, "With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we share that our beloved Rajvir Singh Jawanda has departed for his heavenly abode on 8th October 2025 (Wednesday)." "He will forever remain in our hearts and memories." "For the peace of his soul, the bhog and antim ardas of Shri Sehaj Path Sahib will be held."