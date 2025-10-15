Rajvir Jawanda's prayer meet on Friday; family shares details
Punjabi singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda, who passed away at 35 after a tragic road accident in Himachal Pradesh earlier this month, will have his prayer meet on Friday, October 17. The announcement was made by his family through an emotional post on his social media handle. The bhog and antim ardas (prayer meet) will be held at 11:00am in Pona village, Ludhiana, Punjab.
'He will forever remain in our hearts and memories'
The post shared by Jawanda's family said, "With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we share that our beloved Rajvir Singh Jawanda has departed for his heavenly abode on 8th October 2025 (Wednesday)." "He will forever remain in our hearts and memories." "For the peace of his soul, the bhog and antim ardas of Shri Sehaj Path Sahib will be held."
Accident details
Jawanda was on a trip to Himachal Pradesh
The beloved Punjabi singer was traveling in Himachal Pradesh when his bike lost control after a cattle unexpectedly crossed his path. He was rushed to Fortis Mohali for treatment and remained on ventilator support until his last moments. His final rites were conducted on October 9, with many industry colleagues including Karamjit Anmol, Kulwinder Billa, and Ranjit Bawa attending the funeral.