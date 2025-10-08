Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda (35) dies days after bike accident

Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda (35) passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged battle in the hospital. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, following a severe motorcycle accident near Pinjore late last month. Despite the best efforts of doctors, his condition did not improve, and he succumbed to his injuries after nearly two weeks of hospitalization.

Accident details Jawanda met with an accident on September 27 The tragic accident occurred on September 27 when Jawanda was riding toward Shimla. He reportedly collided with stray cattle that had suddenly appeared on the road while passing through the Baddi area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. The impact caused severe head and spine injuries, leaving him in critical condition. Initially rushed to a nearby medical facility for emergency care, he reportedly suffered cardiac arrest there before being shifted to Fortis Hospital for advanced medical support.

Medical efforts Jawanda was on life support for days At Fortis Hospital, Jawanda was put on a ventilator and life support. A team of specialists from the critical care and neurology departments monitored him closely. However, despite continuous medical efforts and days of observation, his condition showed little improvement. On Wednesday, he succumbed to his injuries after 11 days in intensive care. His untimely demise has left fans and the Punjabi entertainment industry in shock.