Next Article
Taylor Swift dedicates song to Travis Kelce
Entertainment
Taylor Swift just dedicated her song "Wood" from The Life of a Showgirl to her fiance, Travis Kelce.
Kelce shared how proud he is of her in a New Heights teaser.
The couple, after two years of dating, got engaged on August 26, 2024.
Swift's wedding plans with Kelce
On The Graham Norton Show, Swift said she's planning a huge wedding with Kelce—think lots of guests and no stressing over the invite list.
She's excited to celebrate but will start planning after her album promo wraps up, hoping to keep things fun and low-pressure.