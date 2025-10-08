Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl'
What's the story
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (35) has publicly praised his fiancée, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (35), for her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. In a promo for a new episode of his podcast, New Heights, he told his brother Jason Kelce that Swift had "put the world on tilt" with her new music. "This album is absolutely amazing," he added.
Podcast praise
NFL star encourages listeners to check out the album
Kelce said, "Let's just give it up for Taylor real quick. She's done it again." "It's been so fun to see everyone's reactions, and we've had an absolute blast," he added. The NFL star also encouraged listeners to check out the album if they hadn't already. "And if you haven't heard it yet please go check out The Life of a Showgirl."
Song response
Kelce's reaction to Swift's new song 'Wood'
When asked about Swift's new song Wood, Kelce burst out laughing. Fans will have to wait until the next episode of New Heights on Wednesday, October 8, for more details. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in August. Interestingly, Kelce has been involved with The Life of a Showgirl in multiple ways.
Album reveal
Swift announced 'The Life of a Showgirl' on Kelce's podcast
Swift surprised fans with the announcement of her new album during her appearance on Kelce's New Heights podcast. In a teaser clip, she revealed a mint green briefcase with T.S. initials, which contained the news of her album The Life of a Showgirl. The full episode later unveiled the cover art and 12 new tracks from the album.
Favorite song
Kelce revealed his favorite track from the album
In the full episode of New Heights, Kelce revealed that he had already listened to the album in its entirety. When asked to name his favorite song, he admitted, "I think Opalite might be my favorite..." "At least now, every time it comes on, I always catch myself," he said. Meanwhile, Swift has been breaking records left and right recently, including becoming the most-streamed album in 24 hours on Spotify in 2025 so far.