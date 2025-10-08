ED raids Mammootty's house in connection with luxury car case

Investigation underway

Two ED officers, CRPF officials at Mammootty's Chennai property

According to India Today, two ED officers and a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials were still at Mammootty's Chennai property. ED's Kochi Zonal Office carried out search operations at 17 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). This included the residences of Salmaan and Sukumaran. Earlier, customs officials had conducted simultaneous raids at about 30 locations across Kerala, seizing 36 luxury cars imported from Bhutan using forged documents.