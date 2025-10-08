ED raids Mammootty's house in connection with luxury car case
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Wednesday, reportedly conducted a raid at the Chennai property of Malayalam cinema superstar Mammootty. This development comes after a series of high-profile raids across Kerala, targeting luxury cars that were allegedly imported illegally. The operation is part of an ongoing investigation into tax evasion and illegal imports, with actors such as Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan (Mammootty's son) having their vehicles seized in September.
Investigation underway
Two ED officers, CRPF officials at Mammootty's Chennai property
According to India Today, two ED officers and a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials were still at Mammootty's Chennai property. ED's Kochi Zonal Office carried out search operations at 17 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). This included the residences of Salmaan and Sukumaran. Earlier, customs officials had conducted simultaneous raids at about 30 locations across Kerala, seizing 36 luxury cars imported from Bhutan using forged documents.
Legal proceedings
Salmaan directed to approach adjudicating authority
Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has instructed Salmaan to approach the adjudicating authority under the Customs Act, 1962, to seek the provisional release of his Land Rover Defender. The vehicle was seized during a crackdown dubbed 'Operation Numkhor' last month. The court has instructed customs officials to make a decision within seven days of receiving his application.