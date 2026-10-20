Badshah backs Mehndi after Uniyal accused him of being drunk
Entertainment
After a video surfaced of BJP MLA Subodh Uniyal accusing Daler Mehndi of performing drunk, rapper Badshah stepped in to show his support.
On Instagram, he called Mehndi a "legend" who deserves respect for his huge contribution to music, and said it was sad to see him publicly humiliated.
Singh defends Mehndi, cites major surgery
The incident took place at a show in Uttarakhand, where Uniyal made the accusation.
Mehndi's brother Mika Singh quickly defended him, saying he'd quit singing if anyone could prove Mehndi had been drinking.
Mika also pointed out that Daler performed despite recovering from major surgery, showing real dedication.
Social media is now buzzing with reactions ranging from mockery to backlash from fans.