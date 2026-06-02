Badshah's club lands in trouble, sealed over building breaches

Sago, the nightclub owned by popular rapper Badshah in Chandigarh 's Sector 26, has been sealed by local authorities. The action was taken over alleged violations of building rules and deviations from the approved map. The club is part of a trio of restaurant and bar spots with Seville and Sidera. Badshah is yet to comment on the development.

Official statement Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav on action taken Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav told The Indian Express, "We have sealed the club Sago following multiple building violations." "Despite being granted considerable time and multiple opportunities to rectify or regularize the violations, the occupants allegedly failed to comply with the directions of the Estate Office." The action is part of a larger crackdown on commercial establishments in Chandigarh that violate building bylaws.

Building violations Extensive unauthorized alterations detected in building The Chandigarh administration issued a notice to the club's occupants after inspections uncovered widespread unauthorized modifications across the building. Officials found several violations in the basement, ground floor, and second floor, including the illegal construction of cabins, partitions, toilets, a kitchen, and a cold storage facility. The inspection teams also flagged the enclosure of open courtyards using mild steel structures and fiber sheets, along with multiple other departures from the approved building plan.

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Previous incidents Sago was earlier in news for bomb scare incident The Sago club had previously made headlines following a bomb scare in 2024. At the time, two explosions were reported outside two clubs owned by Badshah in Chandigarh. CCTV footage allegedly showed a man hurling suspected crude bombs at the establishments before fleeing the scene. The Delhi Police later arrested Deepak, a Faridkot resident, alleging that he was in regular contact with gangster Goldy Brar.

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