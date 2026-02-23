BAFTA 2026: 'Boong' wins Best Children's & Family Film
Boong, a coming-of-age drama from Manipur, has become the first Indian film to win Best Children's & Family Film at the 79th BAFTA Awards—beating out Disney's Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2.
Director Lakshmipriya Devi accepted the award alongside producer Farhan Akhtar, while producer and backer Ritesh Sidhwani attended the ceremony.
More about the film
Lakshmipriya Devi, making her directorial debut, tells the story of a young boy navigating life in conflict-torn Manipur as he searches for his estranged father.
The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024; its Indian release year is not specified in the source.
Devi's speech, Bollywood celebs' reaction, and Google's confetti
Devi's heartfelt speech—hoping for peace in Manipur and brighter days for displaced children—struck a chord.
Bollywood stars like Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar cheered on the win, while Google even joined in with confetti.
Boong's victory is a proud moment for Northeast Indian cinema and proof that powerful stories can come from anywhere.