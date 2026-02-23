BAFTA 2026: 'Boong' wins Best Children's & Family Film

Lakshmipriya Devi, making her directorial debut, tells the story of a young boy navigating life in conflict-torn Manipur as he searches for his estranged father. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024; its Indian release year is not specified in the source.

Devi's speech, Bollywood celebs' reaction, and Google's confetti

Devi's heartfelt speech—hoping for peace in Manipur and brighter days for displaced children—struck a chord.

Bollywood stars like Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar cheered on the win, while Google even joined in with confetti.

Boong's victory is a proud moment for Northeast Indian cinema and proof that powerful stories can come from anywhere.