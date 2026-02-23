BAFTA 2026: Farhan Akhtar-produced 'Boong' wins Best Children's Film Entertainment Feb 23, 2026

Big moment for Indian cinema! "Boong," a Manipuri-language film, just became the first Indian movie ever to win Best Children's & Family Film at the BAFTAs.

Producer Farhan Akhtar said he backed it because it's "set in a region of India from which we rarely get to watch films," and called it a "it's a very heartwarming story."