BAFTA 2026: Farhan Akhtar-produced 'Boong' wins Best Children's Film
Entertainment
Big moment for Indian cinema! "Boong," a Manipuri-language film, just became the first Indian movie ever to win Best Children's & Family Film at the BAFTAs.
Producer Farhan Akhtar said he backed it because it's "set in a region of India from which we rarely get to watch films," and called it a "it's a very heartwarming story."
More about the film that beat 'Zootopia 2'
Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi—who Akhtar has known for nearly 20 years—the film follows Boong, a young boy from Manipur, as he faces racial tensions and tries to bring his family back together.
The movie beat out big names like Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 22, with Akhtar accepting the award for the team.