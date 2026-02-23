BAFTA 2026: Farhan-Ritesh's 'Boong' makes history with Best Family Film
Boong, a Manipuri-language film directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, just became the first Indian movie to win Best Children's and Family Film at the 2026 BAFTA Awards in London.
The ceremony took place on February 22 at Royal Festival Hall.
Devi thanked jury, called for peace in Manipur
Boong beat out big names like Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch, and Arco for the award—presented by Paddington Bear himself.
In her speech, Devi thanked the jury for giving her "small film such big love," and also shared a heartfelt call for peace in Manipur, where the story is set.
Story, cast, and festival circuit of 'Boong'
The film follows a boy (played by Gugun Kipgen) and his mother (Bala Hijam) as they navigate a family reunion during tense times on the Manipur border.
Boong premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 before its limited India release last year.