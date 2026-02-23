BAFTA 2026: 'KPop Demon Hunters' steals spotlight with 'Golden' performance
Entertainment
At the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards in London, K-Pop artists EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami brought serious energy with their live performance of "Golden" from the animated hit KPop Demon Hunters.
While the film wasn't eligible for a BAFTA due to release rules, organizers still gave it a shoutout for its global impact and the trio's standout stage presence.
Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters follows three women who battle demons using magical singing—and it's become Netflix's most-watched animated feature.
The film has racked up 10 Annie Awards (including Best Feature) and is in the running for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song at this year's Oscars.