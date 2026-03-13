BAFTA 2026: Manipur's 'Boong' makes history, wins Best Film
Entertainment
Boong, a coming-of-age film from Manipur directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, just became the first Indian movie ever to win a BAFTA.
It took home Best Children's and Family Film at the 2026 awards, shining a spotlight on stories from Northeast India.
The film's journey and historic win
Boong follows a boy's journey to find his missing father and bring his family back together, mixing childhood hope with real-life challenges in Manipur.
After making waves at festivals like Toronto and Warsaw, it beat out big names like Lilo and Stitch and Zootropolis 2 for the BAFTA.
Backed by Excel Entertainment and Farhan Akhtar, Boong's global win is a big moment for regional Indian cinema.