BAFTA 2026: Manipur's 'Boong' makes history, wins Best Film

The film's journey and historic win

Boong follows a boy's journey to find his missing father and bring his family back together, mixing childhood hope with real-life challenges in Manipur.

After making waves at festivals like Toronto and Warsaw, it beat out big names like Lilo and Stitch and Zootropolis 2 for the BAFTA.

Backed by Excel Entertainment and Farhan Akhtar, Boong's global win is a big moment for regional Indian cinema.