BAFTA 2026 nominations are here: 'One Battle After Another' leads
Entertainment
The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards just dropped their nominee list, and One Battle After Another is in the spotlight with 14 nominations, including Best Picture.
Sinners isn't far behind with 13 nods, so things are looking competitive.
The ceremony happens February 22 at London's Royal Festival Hall and is usually a big hint at what might win at the Oscars.
Other major categories and streaming details
Hamnet and Marty Supreme both scored 11 nominations each.
Big names like Chloe Zhao and Paul Thomas Anderson are up for Best Director, while Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme) and Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) lead the acting categories.
Alan Cumming will host, and you can catch it on BBC in the UK or E! in the US.