BAFTA 2026 nominations are here: 'One Battle After Another' leads Entertainment Feb 22, 2026

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards just dropped their nominee list, and One Battle After Another is in the spotlight with 14 nominations, including Best Picture.

Sinners isn't far behind with 13 nods, so things are looking competitive.

The ceremony happens February 22 at London's Royal Festival Hall and is usually a big hint at what might win at the Oscars.