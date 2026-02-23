BAFTA 2026: 'One Battle After Another' dominates, Sean Penn wins
The 79th BAFTAs just wrapped up in London, and Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" was the big winner—taking home six awards, including Best Film, Director, and Adapted Screenplay.
Sean Penn also picked up Supporting Actor for his role in the film.
Leading Actor, Leading Actress, and more
Robert Aramayo scored both Leading Actor and the Rising Star Award for "I Swear," beating out big names like DiCaprio and Chalamet. He admitted, "I absolutely can't believe it."
Jessie Buckley won Leading Actress for "Hamnet," joking about her early fake tan days.
Elsewhere, Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" grabbed three trophies (Original Screenplay, Score, Supporting Actress), while "Hamnet" snagged Outstanding British Film.
And yes—Anderson gave a heartfelt shoutout to his late assistant director during his speech.