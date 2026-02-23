BAFTA 2026: 'One Battle After Another' dominates, Sean Penn wins

Leading Actor, Leading Actress, and more

Robert Aramayo scored both Leading Actor and the Rising Star Award for "I Swear," beating out big names like DiCaprio and Chalamet. He admitted, "I absolutely can't believe it."

Jessie Buckley won Leading Actress for "Hamnet," joking about her early fake tan days.

Elsewhere, Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" grabbed three trophies (Original Screenplay, Score, Supporting Actress), while "Hamnet" snagged Outstanding British Film.

And yes—Anderson gave a heartfelt shoutout to his late assistant director during his speech.