BAFTA 2026: 'One Battle After Another' leads nominations
The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards are happening on February 22 at London's Royal Festival Hall, bringing together some of Hollywood's biggest names.
"One Battle After Another" leads the pack with 14 nominations, while "Sinners," "Hamnet," and "Marty Supreme" are also in the spotlight.
Jessie Buckley is tipped for Best Actress ("Hamnet"), and Timothee Chalamet is a favorite for Best Actor ("Marty Supreme").
Alan Cumming will be hosting the night from 5:00pm GMT.
Performances, presenters, and more
Expect live performances from K-Pop group Huntr/X and singer Jessie Ware, plus appearances by presenters like Aimee Lou Wood and Bryan Cranston.
Dame Donna Langley will be honored with the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship for her impact on film and TV.
You can catch the ceremony live on E! in the US (8:00pm ET) or BBC One/iPlayer in the UK (7:00pm GMT).