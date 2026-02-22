BAFTA 2026: 'One Battle After Another' leads nominations Entertainment Feb 22, 2026

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards are happening on February 22 at London's Royal Festival Hall, bringing together some of Hollywood's biggest names.

"One Battle After Another" leads the pack with 14 nominations, while "Sinners," "Hamnet," and "Marty Supreme" are also in the spotlight.

Jessie Buckley is tipped for Best Actress ("Hamnet"), and Timothee Chalamet is a favorite for Best Actor ("Marty Supreme").

Alan Cumming will be hosting the night from 5:00pm GMT.