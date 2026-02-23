BAFTA 2026: 'One Battle After Another' wins Best Film Entertainment Feb 23, 2026

At this year's BAFTAs in London, Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" was the big winner, scooping up six awards—including Best Film and Best Director—out of its 14 nominations.

The night also celebrated standout performances from Robert Aramayo ("I Swear") and Jessie Buckley ("Hamnet"), while Ryan Coogler took home Best Original Screenplay for "Sinners."