BAFTA 2026: 'One Battle After Another' wins Best Film
At this year's BAFTAs in London, Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" was the big winner, scooping up six awards—including Best Film and Best Director—out of its 14 nominations.
The night also celebrated standout performances from Robert Aramayo ("I Swear") and Jessie Buckley ("Hamnet"), while Ryan Coogler took home Best Original Screenplay for "Sinners."
'One Battle After Another' dominates technical categories
"One Battle After Another" didn't just win the headline awards—it also cleaned up in technical areas like Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actor (Sean Penn), Cinematography, and Editing.
Its strong showing could mean more trophies at upcoming award shows.
Coogler's historic win, Farhan Akhtar's triumph
Ryan Coogler became the first Black winner of Best Original Screenplay for "Sinners," which grabbed three awards from 13 nominations—a milestone moment.
Plus, Farhan Akhtar's Manipuri film "Boong" was named Best Children's and Family Film, shining a light on fresh stories from India.