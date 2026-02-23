BAFTA 2026: Robert Aramayo makes history with double win
Robert Aramayo just pulled off a rare double at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, becoming the first ever to win both Best Leading Actor and the EE Rising Star Award in one night.
His performance in I Swear, a film about Tourette syndrome activist John Davidson, put him firmly in the spotlight.
Aramayo's journey from Juilliard to Hollywood
Aramayo, who you might know from Game of Thrones or The Rings of Power, beat out big names like Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio for these top honors.
He trained at Juilliard before making it big on screen.
In his heartfelt speech, he thanked the film's creative team, and gave a shoutout to his fellow nominees: "Everyone in this category blows me away."
A new star shines bright
It's not every day someone breaks records at an awards show packed with Hollywood legends.
Aramayo's humble attitude and his portrayal of a Tourette syndrome activist make this win more than just another trophy—it's a reminder that new voices can shake up even the biggest stages.