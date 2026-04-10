BAFTA apologizes after producer Davidson shouted racial slur at awards
Entertainment
At this year's BAFTA awards, producer John Davidson, who has Tourette syndrome, unexpectedly shouted a racial slur during the ceremony.
BAFTA issued an unreserved apology to both the Black community and people with Tourette syndrome, acknowledging the distress caused and the impact on everyone present.
Independent review finds BAFTA response gaps
An independent review found that BAFTA wasn't fully prepared to handle incidents like this, pointing out gaps in its crisis response and event management.
While there was no bad intent, BAFTA admitted its actions didn't match up with its diversity goals.
It has promised to improve how it supports guests and responds in real time so something similar doesn't happen again.