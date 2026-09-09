'Love Actually' producer Duncan Kenworthy receives BAFTA Fellowship
What's the story
British producer Duncan Kenworthy, renowned for his collaborations with Richard Curtis, is set to be honored with the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship, confirmed Variety. The award will be presented at a special ceremony hosted by Curtis. With a career spanning over five decades, Kenworthy has played a pivotal role in shaping modern British cinema through films like Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), Notting Hill (1999), and Love Actually (2003).
Career highlights
Kenworthy's work with Andrew Macdonald
Kenworthy's long-standing partnership with Curtis has significantly influenced British romantic comedies.
He is a multiple BAFTA Award winner and co-founded DNA with Andrew Macdonald, one of the UK's top independent production companies.
Their films include Trainspotting (1996), 28 Days Later (2002), The Last King of Scotland (2006), and Civil War (2024).
TV and education
His television credits and BAFTA service
Kenworthy's career also includes a number of television credits such as Sesame Street (1969), Fraggle Rock (1983), and the Emmy-winning Gulliver's Travels (1996).
He has been associated with Jim Henson and The Jim Henson Company for these projects.
Moreover, he joined BAFTA's film committee in 1996, serving as chair from 2004 to 2006 and later as vice president from 2009 to 2015.
Philanthropy
Kenworthy established the Toledo Scholarship to help underrepresented students
Through his production company Toledo Productions, Kenworthy established the Toledo Scholarship, a financial aid program for talented UK students from underrepresented backgrounds.
This initiative aims to bridge gaps in representation and ensure diverse voices can access careers in the industry.
Expressing his gratitude, Kenworthy said, "I'm delighted and honored to be the recipient of the BAFTA Fellowship."