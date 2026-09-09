'Love Actually' producer Duncan Kenworthy receives BAFTA Fellowship

Kenworthy's career also includes a number of television credits such as Sesame Street (1969), Fraggle Rock (1983), and the Emmy-winning Gulliver's Travels (1996).

He has been associated with Jim Henson and The Jim Henson Company for these projects.

Moreover, he joined BAFTA's film committee in 1996, serving as chair from 2004 to 2006 and later as vice president from 2009 to 2015.