BAFTA 2026: 'Hamnet' star Jessie Buckley wins Best Leading Actress

The 2026 EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) saw Jessie Buckley winning the Best Leading Actress award for her performance in Hamnet. The actor, who played Agnes Hathaway in the film, accepted her award from Cillian Murphy at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night. She beat out stiff competition from Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), and Emma Stone (Bugonia).

Emotional tribute 'This really does belong to women...': Buckley In her acceptance speech, Buckley dedicated the award to women who have influenced her life. "This really does belong to the women past, present, and future that have taught me and continue to teach me how to do it differently," she said. She added, "You're all just radical, and you're doing it for the naughty girls."

Passion for cinema Actor on cinema, women's voices in storytelling Buckley further spoke about her love for cinema and the role of women's voices in storytelling. "I love what I do. I love cinema. I believe in storytelling to bring us together as a community. I believe in women's voices to tell those stories," she said, calling the recognition "an incredible honor."

Humorous memory Buckley recalled meeting her agent Buckley also shared a funny memory from her early days in London. She recalled meeting her agent, Lindy King, while wearing what she called "nuclear bad fake tan" and white hoop earrings. Despite her unconventional look, she boldly declared that she wanted to be "a little bit like Judi Dench." She thanked King for encouraging her "to be disobedient and curious and human."

