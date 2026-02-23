BAFTA: Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' wins Best Film

The action thriller One Battle After Another, featuring Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, won the coveted Best Film award at the 2026 EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) . The film triumphed over other nominees such as Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value and Sinners. This victory was part of a successful night for the movie, which also bagged awards for Best Director and Adapted Screenplay.

Emotional tribute Producer Sara Murphy paid tribute to Adam Somner In a touching moment, producer Sara Murphy dedicated the win to their late colleague Adam Somner. Somner, who was the film's assistant director, passed away in November 2024 after a battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer. "I wish more than anything that our producing partner, Adam Somner, could be here to accept this on behalf of us on his home turf," she said during her acceptance speech.

Director's speech Director Paul Thomas Anderson also celebrated their win Director Paul Thomas Anderson also took to the stage to celebrate their win. He praised the other nominees and expressed gratitude for the recognition. "You have given us so much to celebrate tonight. Thank you for rewarding our film in the way that you have. This is a tremendous honor," he said. Anderson dismissed claims of cinema's decline, urging people to celebrate rather than criticize it.

Advertisement