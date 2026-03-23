Greg Davies to host BAFTA Television Awards 2026
What's the story
British comedian Greg Davies, known for his work on Taskmaster, The Inbetweeners, and The Cleaner, will host the upcoming BAFTA Television Awards. He succeeds Alan Cumming, the host of the 2025 ceremony. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on May 10, 2026. This event marks BAFTA's first major gathering since the Film Awards controversy involving Tourette's campaigner John Davidson's racial slurs.
Host's statement
Davies's statement regarding hosting the event
Davies expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the BAFTA Television Awards. He said, "I see the whole event as an opportunity to wave a flag for this beloved medium and, with the exception of one commissioner, two execs and a co-star that I have personal beef with, I will do everything I can to ensure it's a night of warm celebration for all."
Praise for host
Emma Baehr's take on Davies being the host
Emma Baehr, the executive director of awards and content at BAFTA, also lauded Davies's selection as the host. She said, "His sharp humor, warmth and energy will set the stage for an unforgettable night honoring the very best in British television." The nominations for all competitive categories across the BAFTA Television Awards and BAFTA Television Craft Awards will be announced on Tuesday at noon local time.