BAFTA winner 'Boong' wins 3 NYIFF awards with Devi, Kipgen
Entertainment
Boong, a Manipuri film that's already a BAFTA winner, just picked up three big awards at this year's New York Indian Film Festival: Best Debut Film, Best Director for Lakshmipriya Devi, and Best Child Actor for Gugun Kipgen.
The festival wrapped up on Sunday, May 31, 2026, after showcasing a wide range of Indian cinema talent.
NYIFF showcased 50 films, 15 languages
Boong actually kicked off the festival with a special screening on May 29.
This year's NYIFF featured 50 films in 15 languages, spotlighting everything from narratives to documentaries.
Baksho Bondi won Best Film overall, while Deja Vu and Waai took home the top documentary prizes.
The event continues to celebrate fresh voices and regional stories in Indian cinema.