BAFTA winner 'Boong' wins 3 NYIFF awards with Devi, Kipgen

NYIFF showcased 50 films, 15 languages

Boong actually kicked off the festival with a special screening on May 29.

This year's NYIFF featured 50 films in 15 languages, spotlighting everything from narratives to documentaries.

Baksho Bondi won Best Film overall, while Deja Vu and Waai took home the top documentary prizes.

The event continues to celebrate fresh voices and regional stories in Indian cinema.