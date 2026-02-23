BAFTAs 2026: Host explains 'boring' outburst amid racial slurs
The 2026 BAFTAs took an unexpected turn when John Davidson, a Tourette's activist, unintentionally shouted out racial slurs and phrases like "boring" during the live BBC broadcast.
This happened while Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting Best Visual Effects to Avatar: Fire and Ash at London's Royal Festival Hall.
Host Alan Cumming explained the situation
Host Alan Cumming quickly addressed the audience, explaining that Davidson's outbursts were involuntary tics caused by Tourette's Syndrome.
He reassured everyone, saying, "The tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette's Syndrome has no control over their language."
Organizers had already let people know this might happen during the show.
Davidson's life was depicted in the film 'I Swear'
I Swear is a BAFTA-nominated film about his life with Tourette's (he's played by Robert Aramayo).
His efforts to spread awareness about the condition even earned him recognition from Queen Elizabeth II.