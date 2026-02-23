BAFTAs 2026: Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' ties record for most losses
Timothee Chalamet's film, Marty Supreme, made headlines at the 2026 BAFTAs—just not in the way fans hoped.
Despite landing 11 nominations, including Best Film and Best Actor for Chalamet, the sports comedy-drama walked away empty-handed, tying the all-time record for most BAFTA losses in a single night.
'Marty Supreme' joins these films
Marty Supreme was up for big awards like Best Director (Josh Safdie), Best Supporting Actress (Odessa A'zion), and Best Original Screenplay but didn't snag a win.
This puts it alongside Women in Love (1969) and Finding Neverland (2004) as films with 11 nominations and zero wins.
Other details about the film
Before this BAFTA streak, Chalamet had already picked up Spotlight Actor of the Year at Palm Springs and earned a Critics's Choice nomination.
The film itself dropped on December 25 via A24 and also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler Okonma, Kevin O'Leary, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher.