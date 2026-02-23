BAFTAs 2026: Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' ties record for most losses Entertainment Feb 23, 2026

Timothee Chalamet's film, Marty Supreme, made headlines at the 2026 BAFTAs—just not in the way fans hoped.

Despite landing 11 nominations, including Best Film and Best Actor for Chalamet, the sports comedy-drama walked away empty-handed, tying the all-time record for most BAFTA losses in a single night.